Emerson Electric FQ4 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 1:14 PM ETEmerson Electric Co. (EMR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.10 (-9.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.9B (-21.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EMR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.
