Materion Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 1:14 PM ETMaterion Corporation (MTRN)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Materion (NYSE:MTRN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, Nov. 2, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $1.44 (+30.9% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $452.32M (+16.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MTRN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.
