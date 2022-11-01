Editas Medicine Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 1:15 PM ETEditas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.85 (-49.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.12M (-17.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, EDIT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.
