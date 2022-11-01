Yum! Brands Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022
- Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.15 (-5.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.62B (+1.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, YUM has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 16 downward.
