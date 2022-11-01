Estee Lauder FQ1 2023 Earnings Preview
- Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.31 (-30.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.93B (-10.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward.
