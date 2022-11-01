Estee Lauder FQ1 2023 Earnings Preview

Nov. 01, 2022 1:17 PM ETThe Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.31 (-30.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.93B (-10.5% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, EL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.