Generac Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 1:18 PM ETGenerac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Generac (NYSE:GNRC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.64 (-30.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.09B (+15.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GNRC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward.
