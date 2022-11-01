Scotts Miracle-Gro Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 1:18 PM ETThe Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, Nov. 2, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is -$1.99 (-142.7% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $519.87M (-29.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SMG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.
- SA contributor Gen Alpha in a bullish analysis called Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) a bargain for risk-tolerant investors.
