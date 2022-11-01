Scotts Miracle-Gro Q4 2022 Earnings Preview

Nov. 01, 2022 1:18 PM ETThe Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, Nov. 2, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS estimate is -$1.99 (-142.7% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $519.87M (-29.5% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, SMG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.
  • SA contributor Gen Alpha in a bullish analysis called Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) a bargain for risk-tolerant investors.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.