10x Genomics Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ET10x Genomics, Inc. (TXG)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.24 (-60.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $129.13M (+3.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, TXG has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.
