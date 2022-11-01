Revolve Group Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETRevolve Group, Inc. (RVLV)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.08 (-63.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $257.71M (+5.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, RVLV has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 13 downward.
