Nu Skin Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETNu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Nu Skin (NYSE:NUS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.78 (-19.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $569.82M (-11.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, NUS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
