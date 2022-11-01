Rockwell Automation Q4 2022 Earnings Preview

Nov. 01, 2022 1:21 PM ETRockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, Nov. 2, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS estimate is $2.98 (+27.9% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $2.12B (+17.1% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, ROK has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward.
  • SA contributor Mike Zaccardi believes Rockwell (ROK) is well-positioned to benefit from re-shoring trends, according to a recent bullish analysis.

