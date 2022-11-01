DISH Network Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 1:22 PM ETDISH Network Corporation (DISH)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.58 (-34.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.15B (-6.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DISH has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward.
