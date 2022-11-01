Regenxbio Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETREGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.46 (-6.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $30.81M (+0.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, RGNX has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.
