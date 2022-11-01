Yellow Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETYellow Corporation (YELL)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.34 (+112.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.37B (+5.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, YELL has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
