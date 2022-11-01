eXp World Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 1:24 PM ETeXp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.07 (-53.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.31B (+19.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, EXPI has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
Comments