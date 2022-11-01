Cowen has initiated Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) at outperform saying that the Carvykti (ciltacabtagene autoleucel) is poised to become the dominant CAR-T therapy for multiple myeloma.

The firm does not have a price target.

Analyst Yaron Werber said that he believes Carvykti will eventually replace autologous stem cell transplants as a first-line treatment for transplant-eligible patients.

Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) Janssen division, which helped develop and markets Carvykti, has said it sees the therapy eventually generating more than $5B in peak sales.

Werber noted that the companies are conducting studies examining Carvykti in earlier lines of therapy. This includes the CARTITUDE-5 and CARTITUDE-6 trials as a first-line treatment, with results expected in, respectively, fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2026.

A US FDA filing for Carvykti in second to fourth line multiple myeloma is expected in 1H 2023.

While Werber noted that Carvykti and Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY) and 2seventy bio's (TSVT) Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel) are both currently capacity constrained, "we anticipate that streamlining manufacturing and logistics will be key to gaining a commercial advantage in the BCMA CAR T competitive landscape."

