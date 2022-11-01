Legend Biotech initiated at outperform at Cowen on strength of Carvykti

Nov. 01, 2022 1:26 PM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ), LEGNBMY, TSVTBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Genetically engineered chimeric antigen receptor immune cell with implanted gene strand - 3d illustration

Christoph Burgstedt/iStock via Getty Images

Cowen has initiated Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) at outperform saying that the Carvykti (ciltacabtagene autoleucel) is poised to become the dominant CAR-T therapy for multiple myeloma.

The firm does not have a price target.

Analyst Yaron Werber said that he believes Carvykti will eventually replace autologous stem cell transplants as a first-line treatment for transplant-eligible patients.

Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) Janssen division, which helped develop and markets Carvykti, has said it sees the therapy eventually generating more than $5B in peak sales.

Werber noted that the companies are conducting studies examining Carvykti in earlier lines of therapy. This includes the CARTITUDE-5 and CARTITUDE-6 trials as a first-line treatment, with results expected in, respectively, fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2026.

A US FDA filing for Carvykti in second to fourth line multiple myeloma is expected in 1H 2023.

While Werber noted that Carvykti and Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY) and 2seventy bio's (TSVT) Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel) are both currently capacity constrained, "we anticipate that streamlining manufacturing and logistics will be key to gaining a commercial advantage in the BCMA CAR T competitive landscape."

Check out Seeking Alpha's contributor Avisol Capital Partners' argument for why additional indications are needed for Carvykti to achieve its full potential.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.