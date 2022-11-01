Altice USA Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETAltice USA, Inc. (ATUS)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.35 (-39.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.45B (-4.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, ATUS has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 7 downward.
Comments