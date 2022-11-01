Humana Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 1:24 PM ETHumana Inc. (HUM)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Humana (NYSE:HUM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $6.27 (+29.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $22.78B (+9.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HUM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 4 downward.
