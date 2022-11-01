MetLife Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETMetLife, Inc. (MET)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- MetLife (NYSE:MET) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.17 (-51.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $20.58B (+21.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MET has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.
