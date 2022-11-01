Owens & Minor Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 1:25 PM ETOwens & Minor, Inc. (OMI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.39 (-47.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.4B (-4.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, OMI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.
- Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Owens & Minor: Not So Minor Warning
Comments