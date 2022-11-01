Horizon Therapeutics Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 1:25 PM ETBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.01 (-42.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $887.93M (-13.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HZNP has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward.
