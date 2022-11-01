Martin Marietta Materials Q3 2022 Earnings Preview

Nov. 01, 2022 1:25 PM ETMartin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, Nov. 2, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS estimate is $4.63 (+8.9% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $1.76B (+13.5% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, MLM has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 6 downward.
  • SA contributor Wolf Report views Martin Marietta (MLM) as a problematic play in today's market, rating the stock Hold.

