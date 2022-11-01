Zimmer Biomet Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 1:26 PM ETBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.56 (-13.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.64B (-14.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ZBH has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 19 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 15 downward.
