Canada Goose Holdings Q2 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 1:26 PM ETCanada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS), GOOS:CABy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Canada Goose Holdings (NYSE:GOOS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is C$0.06 (-50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$264.66M (+13.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GOOS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward.
Comments