Owl Rock Capital Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETOwl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.34 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $292.09M (+8.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, ORCC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.
