Cedar Fair Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 1:28 PM ETCedar Fair, L.P. (FUN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.91 (+50.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $859.97M (+14.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, FUN has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.
Comments