United Therapeutics Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 1:28 PM ETBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- United Therapeutics (UTHR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.48 (+7.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $493.46M (+11.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, UTHR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 3 downward.
Comments