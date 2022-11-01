Clean Harbors Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 1:29 PM ETClean Harbors, Inc. (CLH)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, Nov. 2, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $2.06 (+80.7% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $1.3B (+36.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CLH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions, while revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions.
- SA contributor Daniel Jones in an analysis said Clean Harbors (CLH) looks attractively priced, indicating further upside moving forward.
