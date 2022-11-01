Booking Holdings Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETBooking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $49.85 (+32.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.92B (+26.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BKNG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 19 downward.
Comments