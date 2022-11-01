Charles River Laboratories Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 1:29 PM ETCharles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.50 (-7.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $970.43M (+8.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CRL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward.
