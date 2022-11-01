eBay Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETeBay Inc. (EBAY)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.93 (+3.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.32B (-7.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EBAY has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 9 downward.
