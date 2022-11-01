HubSpot Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETHubSpot, Inc. (HUBS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.51 (-5.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $426.04M (+25.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HUBS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 22 downward.
