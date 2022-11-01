Ammo maker True Velocity to go public through merger with SPAC Breeze Holdings

Ammunition maker TV Ammo, also known as True Velocity, plans to go public through a merger with SPAC Breeze Holdings (NASDAQ:BREZ) that estimates the enterprise value of the combined company at around $1.2B.

The merger is expected to close during the first quarter 2023, with shares of the combined company trading on Nasdaq.

The deal is expected to generate $77M in cash, including around $18M from cash held in trust, assuming no redemptions, plus $100M in anticipated new capital, which would include debt and equity.

Based in Texas, True Velocity is a developer and marketer of composite-case ammunition. On Oct. 31, the company announced a deal with Bass Pro that would make its ammo available through all Bass Pro retail channels.

Breeze had been slated to merge with Italian space logistics and transportation company D-Orbit. The companies called off the deal in August, citing unfavorable market conditions.