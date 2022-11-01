Ammo maker True Velocity to go public through merger with SPAC Breeze Holdings

Nov. 01, 2022 1:32 PM ETBreeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (BREZ)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Business acronym SPAC - Special Purpose Acquisition Company. 3D Render

Evgeny Gromov

Ammunition maker TV Ammo, also known as True Velocity, plans to go public through a merger with SPAC Breeze Holdings (NASDAQ:BREZ) that estimates the enterprise value of the combined company at around $1.2B.

The merger is expected to close during the first quarter 2023, with shares of the combined company trading on Nasdaq.

The deal is expected to generate $77M in cash, including around $18M from cash held in trust, assuming no redemptions, plus $100M in anticipated new capital, which would include debt and equity.

Based in Texas, True Velocity is a developer and marketer of composite-case ammunition. On Oct. 31, the company announced a deal with Bass Pro that would make its ammo available through all Bass Pro retail channels.

Breeze had been slated to merge with Italian space logistics and transportation company D-Orbit. The companies called off the deal in August, citing unfavorable market conditions.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.