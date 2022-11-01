Cognizant Technology Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETCognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Cognizant Technology (NASDAQ:CTSH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.16 (+9.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5B (+5.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CTSH has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward.
