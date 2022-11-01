Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETUltragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$2.40 (-122.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $95.7M (+17.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, RARE has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward.
