Avanos Medical Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 1:33 PM ETBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Avanos Medical (AVNS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.35 (+40.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $205.47M (+11.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AVNS has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
