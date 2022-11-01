Berry Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 1:34 PM ETBerry Corporation (BRY)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, Nov. 2, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.48 (+242.9% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $213.38M (+48.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BRY has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.
- SA contributor Elephant Analytics explores the possibility of a potential sale of Berry (BRY) in a recent bullish analysis.
