Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) stock dipped 3.7% in Tuesday afternoon trading after the cloud-based AI lending platform laid off 140 employees, or about 7% of its total workforce, who helped process loan applications, according to an SEC filing.

The job cuts, in what has been a common trend among tech-related firms, were made in the wake of a "challenging economy and reduction in the volume of loans on our platform," the fintech said.

“Given the challenging economy, we are making this difficult decision for the long-term health of the company. We do not expect any further layoffs, and continue to hire for roles that are strategic to our business,” a company spokesperson told Seeking Alpha in an emailed statement.

Upstart (UPST), which provides a lending platform to banks, has been suffering from funding constraints amid rising interest rates spurred by the Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening cycle to get inflation under control. In Q2, the company's bank partners originated 321,138 loans, totaling $3.3B across its platform, down from 465,537 loans and $4.5B in Q1.

It is scheduled to release Q3 earnings on November 8.

