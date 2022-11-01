AudioCodes Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 1:36 PM ETAudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.35 (-7.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $70.41M (+11.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AUDC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.
Comments