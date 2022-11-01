Vishay Intertechnology Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 1:36 PM ETVishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.84 (+33.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $925.1M (+13.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VSH has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.
