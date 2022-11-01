Sequans Communications Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 1:37 PM ETSequans Communications S.A. (SQNS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.02 (+85.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $15.7M (+31.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SQNS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
