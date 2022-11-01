Icon Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETICON Public Limited Company (ICLR)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.94 (+15.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.93B (+3.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ICLR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.
