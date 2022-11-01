Surgalign Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETSurgalign Holdings, Inc. (SRGA)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.97 (-1541.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $21.14M (+2.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SRGA has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
