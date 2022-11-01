Glaukos Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETGlaukos Corporation (GKOS)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.52 (-147.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $67.96M (-9.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GKOS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.
