Lumber Liquidators Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 1:41 PM ETLL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (LL)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.26 (-10.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $288.6M (+2.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LL has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
