Melco Resorts & Entertainment Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 1:42 PM ETMelco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.55 (-27.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $281.92M (-36.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MLCO has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
Comments