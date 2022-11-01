The ODP Corporation Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
- The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.72 (-2.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.19B (+0.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ODP has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
