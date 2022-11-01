Dynatrace FQ2 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 1:42 PM ETDynatrace, Inc. (DT)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.18 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $273.24M (+20.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 12 downward.
Comments