Trimble Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 1:43 PM ETTrimble Inc. (TRMB)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.66 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $911.64M (+1.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TRMB has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward.
Comments