Trane Technologies Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 01, 2022 1:43 PM ETTrane Technologies plc (TT)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.12 (+17.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.14B (+11.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 5 downward.
